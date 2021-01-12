Birthplace of Country Music Museum Offers Virtual Story Time

Virtual Story Time, a new program for children and families, will also become regularly-scheduled programming starting this month. One or two children’s books will be featured in each session, with songs and sounds, learning sheets, or other related activities kids can enjoy from home. Though Virtual Story Time is primarily geared toward children ages 3-6, it may be enjoyed by older kids and adults as a fun activity to do together. Each story has been chosen to relate to museum content, cultural heritage, and Appalachian culture. Each show will premiere on the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s social media channels twice monthly – usually on the 1st and 3rd Friday except in January – and on the Virtual Story Time web page at: BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org/bcm-at-home. This month’s dates are Friday, January 15 and Friday, January 29. Reading aloud is a major factor in advancing early literacy skills in young children, helps in language development, and opens up children’s imagination

