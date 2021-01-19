Diary of a Chionophile

Monday morning I woke up to the most wonderful sight: it was actually snowing-and laying- in middle Tennessee. Considering I had been blessed enough to enjoy the Christmas Eve snowstorm in Tri-Cities, I figured I was cashed out on my favorite weather system. But to my surprise as I was shuffling around the kitchen preparing my French press in the pre-dawn darkness, I caught a glimpse of something in the glow of a street lamp. It was definitely snowing, and as the sun continued to rise, the snow kept falling harder and faster until a light blanket covered my neighborhood and beyond. As I stood at the window in my cozy pajamas, sipping coffee and watching cardinals flit from tree to tree between the snowflakes, I felt so at peace and happy. I wondered if there was a clinical term for people who love snow and it turns out there is. I am a certified chionophile.

Wikipedia defines chionophiles as “any organisms (animals, plants, fungi, etc.) that can thrive in cold winter conditions (the word is derived from the Greek word chion meaning ‘snow’ and –phile meaning ‘lover.’) These organisms have specialized adaptations that help them survive in the harshest winters.”

I absolutely am an organism that thrives in winter conditions; I love everything about the cold weather months. Maybe it all started because I was born on the winter solstice so it’s just ingrained in me, but I would take a snowy January night at home over a sunny day on the beach any time. There’s nothing I don’t enjoy about it.

At the most base level, I’ll start with the clothes. There is nothing in this world that induces panic in me like swimsuit season. There’s never been a time in my life even as a kid that I can remember being able to enjoy a day on the water because I was so miserable having my gut on display in a bathing suit. Conversely, many of my fondest childhood moments were spent bundled up in 3-4 layers of fleece sliding 100mph down a snow covered hill, only to wipe out and run back to the top as fast as possible so I could do it all over again. When Mom could finally get me to come inside, she would have hot chocolate waiting so I could de-thaw next to a warm fire. As an adult, I still prefer comfort to fashion, and my favorite part of my day is when I come home from work, peel off my business attire and cozy up in my favorite oversized hoodie and sweats.

But it goes deeper than just an elastic waistband, this love I have for the cold:

I adore the long evenings, when you get to watch the whole sunset paint the horizon on your commute home from work at 5p.

I love how clear the sky is on a bone-chilling night, and how the deep darkness makes even the faintest stars visible to the naked eye.

I love how quiet the world gets under a thick blanket of snow, when it absorbs every echo and drives people indoors into the privacy of their own homes. And there is nothing more beautiful to me than a pristine, sparkling, fresh layer of pure white, undisturbed by footprints.

I love the simple comfort foods that were bore from families many generations ago, trapped inside with limited options. Hearty soups and stews, roasted meats with root vegetables…there is nothing more relaxing for me than filling my home with savory aromas while I prepare dinner and unwind from a long day of work.

And as strange as it sounds, I love that it is a time when the Earth dies. In the same way that visibility in nature is enhanced with all the leaves and underbrush gone, I too feel like I am able to see things more clearly in the wintertime. There is something about this time of year that makes me more contemplative and reflective. Also I find it comforting to be able to watch everything around me die and be resurrected each year. I don’t consider myself more or less significant than a blade of grass in this universe. Being someone who isn’t necessarily religious, seeing nature wilt away to brown only to burst back to life in technicolor in the spring lessens my anxieties about what might happen when my time here is done.

I know most people hate cold weather. But next time you find yourself cursing the elements, take a moment of gratitude for all the blessings it brings with it. Winter is a time of rest and reflection. It’s a time to let things die whose purpose has been served. Use this time when things have finally slowed down to set intentions for the year ahead. Take a deep breath and fill your lungs with the sharpness of cold air and watch for the fiery red flash of a busy cardinal. Let it serve as a reminder that even on the dreariest of days there are bright spots, you just have to keep an eye out for them.