In 1975, Bob Dylan assembled a group of troubadours and embarked on the somewhat ambitious and unusual “Rolling Thunder Revue.” A two-leg, fifty-seven date tour that took place in smaller venues than the typical stadium tours that were becoming commonplace. The tour was filmed and became the focus for a fictional movie, 1978’s “Renaldo & Clara.” Outtakes from that film have been located in tattered work print form, assembled with new interviews, and molded into a movie by Martin Scorsese.

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” is an apt title. Is this a documentary, a concert film, a musical fairy tale? It’s a little of all three. It’s not a mockumentary like “This Is Spinal Tap” but it’s not straightforward with what it’s documenting. You see songs from the show in full, you see moments of Dylan on the road with his compadres, and you see modern-day interviews with participants. Some of whom were there, some of whom weren’t there but were invented for the sake of this unique narrative surrounding the enigmatic Dylan.

Many years ago, late at night, friends and I were sitting around listening to records in a small apartment not too far from the campus of ETSU. I was sitting right by one friend, keeping an eye on someone else’s girlfriend I wanted to hit on but knew wasn’t a good idea. I don’t recall what music was playing, but I want to say it was Iggy Pop. The friend right beside me had drunk a couple of beers and in a moment of clarity that only comes with being intoxicated late at night while listening to records, he looked over at me and said “Do you wonder if Bob Dylan does the things that we do? Like, does Bob Dylan even eat McDonald’s?”

That question, “Does Bob Dylan even eat McDonald’s?” came to mind a couple of times while watching “Rolling Thunder Revue.” Particularly towards the start where we see Dylan behind the wheel of an RV saying “I hope we make it to Boston on time.” It’s hard to picture Dylan climbing behind the wheel of a Winnebago, as hard as it is to picture him ordering a Big Mac. What we’re left with for the almost two and a half hour running time is a very good movie that offers some amazing performances, along with some interesting did and didn’t happen history, all expertly crafted together by one of the finest directors to have ever stepped behind a camera.

The Criterion Collection brings “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” to blu-ray in a director-approved edition. The film was first disturbed to theaters and online by Netflix in June of 2019, with this marking the first physical media release. The film looks great, and when you see the restoration demo showing how they improved the look of the worn and fading to red work print of the 1975 footage, it is quite astonishing.

The bonus material is a little light, but that’s fine. There’s so much going on with the film itself, you don’t want to know too much about the inner working of it. There’s an interview with Scorsese and the editor, David Tedeschi, as well as writer and written documentary of the tour, Larry “Ratso” Sloman. There are performances that were cut from the film and never seen before, and an extended cut of one of the songs. The trailer is included as well, along with an English descriptive audio track, subtitles, and a very good DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround mix.

Criterion has put together a very nice package of a wonderful movie that is a must-own for music lovers and fans of Bob Dylan. The title is out today on Blu-ray and DVD and comes highly recommended from yours truly. See you next week.