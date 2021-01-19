University School student named Coca-Cola semifinalist

University School senior Reilly Wells is a semifinalist for the 2021 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. She was chosen from among more than 99,000 applicants in recognition of her outstanding leadership, academics and community service. Last fall, Wells was notified that she is also a semifinalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. At University School, she is a member of the Beta Club and the Scholars Bowl Team.

She has been very active in competitive cheerleading through East Tennessee Cheer (ETC) in Kingsport and has been a volunteer on the ETC Cheer Abilities team. She is currently training for a triathlon and college cheerleading. In addition, she supports global outreach efforts for the Love-Share non-profit organization that strives to break the cycle of poverty by providing educational opportunities to youth. Following graduation, Wells plans to study mechanical engineering and possibly minor in French and economics while also continuing to cheer.

Originally from Sullivan County, Wells lives in Johnson City with her parents, Tamie and Warren Wells. Her grandparents, Larry and Karen Daniels, live in Kingsport. This is her second year at University School.