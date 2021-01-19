WKMA – An Interactive Gallery

“Artifacts of a different time” is one of the phrases that artist Jordan Fowler uses to describe his exhibition of sculptures, titled Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge. Opening in The United Company Contemporary Regional Gallery on February 1, 2021, Tangible is an immersive experience that begs the question, how is technology shaping our own perceptions of reality?

Fowler combines traditional welding techniques with contemporary computer science to create interactive sculptures out of cement, found objects, packaging styrofoam, and metal.

These sculptures are created to look as though they were found in the ruins of a dystopian society, straight from the pages of a science fiction novel. Fowler explains, “I choose to use ruins as a medium to spur contem plation; to think about the present and future from a different perspective. It’s a way of abstracting materials and forms to find truths otherwise buried…In a way, contemporary science fiction does this–it tells stories that are removed from our context, allowing us to better understand predicaments we face in the present.”

Interactive moving images such as running water or shifting shadows are then projected onto the sculptures. These lifelike, projected images are coded by Fowler himself using a sequence of original computer algo rithms. This combination of art and technology creates an immersive show that offers a one-of-a-kind experi ence for the viewer.

This exhibition is organized by the William King Museum of Art and sponsored by Rea Charitable Trust. COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place to protect the community while they experience this inter active exhibition.

Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge is on view February 1, 2021 – May 9, 2021. Continue exploring this exhibition with one or more of our workshops, lectures, children’s activities, and after hours events. Below is a list of all the programming accompanying this exhibition.

Programming for Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge

Tours at Two-Talk and Demo with Jordan Fowler

Due to Covid-19 guidelines space is limited. Be sure to register for this event through our website, or by calling (276)628-5005 ext. 106.

Demo: Sunday, May 9 from 1 – 2 p.m.

Tour and Talk: Sunday, May 9 from 2 – 3 p.m.

The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Share this: