As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. Wishes play a huge role in the new film “Wonder Woman 1984” which features our favorite Amazon warrior in a new adventure from director Patty Jenkins. The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit, and advances to the year 1984 where the immortal Diana Prince has been residing in Washington, D.C. while working at the Smithsonian Institution. The movie opens with a young Diana participating in a thrilling athletic race against fellow Amazons on the island of Themyscira. This segment was so exciting and epic it had me longing to see the film in IMAX at a theater. After this segment with the young Diana, the film moves forward to 1984 and we see Diana in her job along with fellow employee Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who feels inadequate next to the beautiful and confident Amazon. Even though Barbara is socially awkward and lacks confidence, she is extremely intelligent and is put in charge of identifying some antiquities that were stolen in a robbery that was halted by Diana. During Barbara’s examination of the various antiquities, Diana notices a mysterious stone artifact, which is eventually revealed to be the “Dreamstone”, which contains an inscription that anyone who holds the stone will be granted one wish. Diana is sceptical of the stone, but whispers to herself she wishes the stone could bring back her deceased boyfriend Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Oops. Meanwhile, Barbara wishes she could be like Diana, and both Diana and Barbara’s wishes come true. Meanwhile, businessman Maxwell Lorenzano (Pedro Pascal), whose empire is crumbling around him, seduces Barbara and leads to him stealing the stone after he is told of the artifacts’ supposed powers. As you could imagine, while the wishes of Diana, Barbara and Max come to fruition, they lead to nothing but trouble and potential disaster for not only those involved but for the entire United States. Diana, Barbara and the newly returned Steve discover the stone was created by Dolos, the god of lies, deception, treachery and mischief. As I mentioned the wishes lead to trouble, as while everything is pleasant for a while, they exact a toll, and the wishes can only be reversed if they are renounced. While Diana has been loving her time with her returned love Steve, Barbara has been transforming into the Cheetah, one of Wonder Woman’s most formidable foes in the comic books, and Max has used his new power via the stone to cause a boom in his business and influence the President of the United States, and a Middle Eastern oil barron. Eventually Diana has a showdown with Barbara/Cheetah and Max, as the two villains have teamed up in an attempt to take over the world. But then what good comic book/movie villain doesn’t strive for world domination? Eventually, sacrifices are made, and the all returns to as normal as possible. I really enjoyed the 1980’s setting of the film, and a shopping Mall is used to great effect in the film, along with other sly references of the decade, including some questionable fashion. The film reunion of Diana and Steve is heartwarming and tragic, and their explosive chemistry from the first film is still there. I was completely surprised how well Wiig adapted to a villainous role, as she is known primarily for comedic roles. The character of Wonder Woman is shown to have finally adapted comfortably to her world, and is ready to help those who need her. Pine is again perfect as Trevor, and has great moments attempting to adapt to the 1980’s. This film brings forth many emotions, including laughter, sadness, and an adrenaline rush, and I had a great time watching new Wonder Woman adventures. Be sure to continue watching right after the first set of credits for a great surprise. Overall, “Wonder Woman 1984” is just the type of film we need for our new and hopeful year of 2021. Now playing on HBO Max and in theaters.

(Rated PG-13)

