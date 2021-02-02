Calls for Entries – Arts in the Airport and Knoxville Photo
The Arts & Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville announces these opportunities for artists with upcoming deadlines:
Arts in the Airport at McGhee Tyson Airport
Deadline: Sunday, March 7, 2021
The Arts & Culture Alliance and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (McGhee Tyson Airport) announce a call for entries for Arts in the Airport, a juried exhibition developed to allow regional artists to compete and display work in the most visited site in the area. Approximately 40-45 fine art works encompassing all styles and genres from both emerging and established artists will comprise the exhibition in the secured area behind McGhee Tyson Airport’s security gate checkpoint from April 20, 2021 – October 2021. Prizes include at least $1,000 in cash awards.
The call for entries is open to all artists 18 years and older residing in the 33 counties of East Tennessee. Artists must be individual members of the Arts & Culture Alliance by the entry deadline, and membership is open to all. Each artist may submit up to five entries which must be original works in the following categories: 2-D (painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking, photography) and 3-D (sculpture of all media). Juror: Caroline Covington.
**Pictured: Best of Show for Arts in the Airport Fall 2020 – “Chance Configuration After Audubon (Bunting Painted Bunting)” by Annie Rochelle
Knoxville Photo 2021
Deadline: Sunday, April 25, 2021
The Arts & Culture Alliance announces a call for entries for its ninth annual Knoxville Photo exhibition which was developed to provide a forum for artists to compete on a national scale and display their work. Approximately 40 photographic works from both emerging and established artists will comprise the exhibition in the main gallery of the Emporium Center at 100 S. Gay Street from July 2-30, 2021. Prizes include at least $1,000 in cash awards.
The call for entries is open to all artists. Entries must be original works completed within the last two years. Work may not have previously exhibited in any Alliance exhibition. The nonrefundable entry fee is $30 for up to three works ($20 for Arts & Culture Alliance members and students). Up to three additional entries may be submitted for $5/each ($4 for members/students). A “pay what you can afford” fee structure also exists and allows for three entries. Juror: Joe Longobardi.
**Pictured: Best of Show for Knoxville Photo 2020 – “Marking Time” by David Boruff
For more information on any of the above opportunities, please contact Suzanne Cada at (865) 523-7543 or sc@knoxalliance.com.
About the Arts & Culture Alliance
The Arts & Culture Alliance serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations, and cultural institutions. The Alliance receives financial support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the City of Knoxville.