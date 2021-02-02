The Arts & Culture Alliance and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (McGhee Tyson Airport) announce a call for entries for Arts in the Airport, a juried exhibition developed to allow regional artists to compete and display work in the most visited site in the area. Approximately 40-45 fine art works encompassing all styles and genres from both emerging and established artists will comprise the exhibition in the secured area behind McGhee Tyson Airport’s security gate checkpoint from April 20, 2021 – October 2021. Prizes include at least $1,000 in cash awards.

The call for entries is open to all artists 18 years and older residing in the 33 counties of East Tennessee. Artists must be individual members of the Arts & Culture Alliance by the entry deadline, and membership is open to all. Each artist may submit up to five entries which must be original works in the following categories: 2-D (painting, drawing, mixed media, printmaking, photography) and 3-D (sculpture of all media). Juror: Caroline Covington.

Artists may find more information and an entry form at www.knoxalliance.com/airport- entry.

**Pictured: Best of Show for Arts in the Airport Fall 2020 – “Chance Configuration After Audubon (Bunting Painted Bunting)” by Annie Rochelle