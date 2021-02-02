Library Lover’s Reading Challenge

wclibrarytn.beanstack.org

February 1st – February 28th

February is Library Lover’s Month! And we at the Washington County Public Library are happy to bring you our Library Lover’s Challenge!

The main part of this challenge is to log reviews for the books you’ve read! You’ll earn a raffle ticket for each book you review up to 10 books, and then a raffle ticket for every 5 books after that!

You can earn more raffle tickets by completing our various challenges that you can find in the Activity Badges section! Challenges can range from reading different types of books, sharing pictures and videos on social media, and much more!

You can use these digital tickets on two of our prize drawings! One of which is the “Cupid’s Cache Book Bundle” and the other is a $25 Barnes & Noble Gift Card!

The person who logs the most book reviews will win Cupid’s Couple’s Night! This night includes two tickets to a local play, a gift card to a local restaurant, and a dessert certificate to a local bakery!

One extra activity that we are doing is our PageTurners Blind Date Service! A contact-free way of doing Blind Date with a Book! When you use our curbside service, you will receive a PageTurners dating application which you will then fill out with your name and library card number, and check the genres you would like to read. You can then turn your application in with your books in the book drop and staff will then pick out random books of that genre to put on hold on your account!

Download the Beanstack app or head over to wclibrarytn.beanstack.org to register for this event and to keep updated on our future events!

Please contact Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org for any questions or feedback!

All of our library programs are sponsored by the Washington County Friends of the Library.