Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park February 2021- Special Events

Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

Thursday, February 4, 2021 1:00 pm

Thursday, February 11, 2021 1:00 pm

Thursday, February 18, 2021 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park staff for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Carter Mansion Tour

Friday, February 5, 2021 1:00 pm

Friday, February 12, 2021 1:00 pm

Friday, February 19, 2021 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park staff for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Walking in Frontier Footsteps

Saturday, February 6, 2021 12:30 pm

Saturday, February 13, 2021 12:30 pm

Saturday, February 20, 2021 12:30 pm

Admission: Free Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park staff for a special guided interpretive walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path. Discover the historical events that took place surrounding Sycamore Shoals and their significance to the formation of our State and Country. Dress appropriately for the weather as we will be taking a casual stroll on the walking path and through the park grounds. Portions of the walk will include ground that may not be flat or solid for people with mobility challenges.

Please no pets.

Audition for Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals!

Saturday, February 27, 2020 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, February 28, 2020 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Interested in performing in Tennessee’s official outdoor drama? We invite you to audition for this fun and unique interpretation of the American Revolution as told by the Overmountain Men: colonists who defied British law and settled on Cherokee lands. Our 2021 performances will be held in June this year, so mark your calendars now!

Audition Pre-Registration is required by visiting:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DABAF2DA1FDC07-liberty

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, audition slots are limited to 10 people at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. Please review the available slots by clicking the link above and click on the button to sign up. Auditioning individuals are subject to background checks.

2021 Performance Dates:

Friday & Saturday: June 4th & 5th; and June 11th & 12th

Thursday, Friday & Saturday: June 17th, 18th, & 19th; and June 24th, 25th, & 26th

For further information, Call the park at 423-543-5808

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays.

Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – 1651 W. Elk Avenue- Elizabethton, TN 37643

423-543-5808

sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com facebook.com/sycamoreshoals

tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals friendsofsycamoreshoals.org