Virtual Story Time at BCMM

On Friday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m. EST the museum will release a new edition of its Virtual Story Time for families and children, featuring the book How Chipmunk Got His Stripes, based on a Native American folktale and written by Joseph Bruchac and James Bruchac, and illustrated by Jose Aruego and Ariane Dewey. And then on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. EST, our Virtual Story Time program will share Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton and illustrated by Brooke Boynton-Hughes. Both installments will include a fun word or reading activity after the reading. Participants may access Virtual Story Time via the Museum from Home link on the museum’s website:BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org/museum and on BCM’s YouTube channel.

