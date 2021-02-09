Ahoy Matey!  5th Annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is on the Horizon!

Street Character Video Auditions by Appointment before 2/13

Vendor Applications Due 4/3

Planning for the fifth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is underway. This family-fun event will come to life with new dates–the last two weekends in May, plus Memorial Day. The rustic outdoor event site is located in Harriman, about 30 miles west of Turkey Creek. All are invited to escape to the pirate haven of Barataria, south of New Orleans, circa 1814.

“Our storyline is based on The Buccaneer, a 1958 movie starring Yul Brynner,” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director. “Pirate Captain Jean Lafitte, King of Barataria, is showing his French hospitality by hosting a grand festival, as he hatches a plan to survive the War of 1812. Come see British red coats, New Orleans socialites, and ‘good’ and bad pirates all in one place. Enjoy hours of family fun and Get Yer Pirate On!”

Eight acres of interactive entertainment will include comedy, music, and dance stage shows; costumed street characters; craft, food, and beverage vendors; and a variety of games. Activities will include patron costume contests, gong shows, pirate school, and Trail of Doom. New this year–live mermaids for photo opportunities.

Auditions for local street characters will be held by video by appointment before 2/13. Adults with theatrical experience and a friendly outgoing personality are encouraged to audition. Talented mature teens will also be considered if they have reliable transportation or will be accompanied by a participating adult. The audition consists of speaking in a British, French, and/or pirate accent; singing a short song; and reading from scripts posted on the website. Wearing a costume to audition is optional. For those cast, video call backs are scheduled for February 13. Weekly Saturday rehearsals will be held online and in small groups from Feb 20-May 15. To apply, please visit the website www.TNPirateFest.com under the audition tab.

Most of the professional stage acts have been cast. But for future consideration, acts are encouraged to email their show details with a video link to DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net.

Festival organizers are also seeking quality craft and food vendors to create the merchant village of Barataria. Vendor information, application, and guidelines are available on the website www.TNPirateFest.com under the vendor tab. The application deadline is April 3. There is no application fee, but all work is juried to ensure quality and fit. Payment of $40/day for crafts and $80/day for food vendor for 12’ selling frontage would be due after approval by April 22. Food trucks with rustic or pirate themed décor are welcome to apply.

The Tennessee Pirate Fest is planned for May 22-23, 29-30-31, 2021, from 11a-6p ET, at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Festival organizers are staying abreast of health regulations regarding Covid-19. Safety protocols, such as wearing masks, checking temperatures, social distancing, and regularly wiping down often touched surfaces will be in place.

For more information, please visit www.TNPirateFest.com and sign up for updates. Like and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tennesseepiratefest/.