MBA program at ETSU ranked best value in Tennessee

Recent college graduates and professionals considering Master of Business Administration programs across the state will find that East Tennessee State University is the best value, according to a list recently released by BestValueSchools.org.

ETSU’s MBA program, housed within the College of Business and Technology, was selected the No. 1 best value out of 15 schools. ETSU offers a flexible learning experience with on-ground and online options and MBA concentrations in business analytics, cybersecurity management and health care marketing. Additionally, all students participate in a capstone experience in which student-led teams work with businesses throughout the region to tackle problems and deliver key strategy recommendations.

Both accreditation and cost were factors considered by BestValueSchools.org in formulating the list. ETSU’s MBA program is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), which is the highest business education accrediting body in the world – only the top 5% of business schools worldwide have this accreditation.

“Our MBA curriculum is accredited by the AACSB and perfectly suited for recent college graduates and professionals looking to take their careers to the next level,” said Dr. Allen Gorman, associate professor and chair of the Department of Management and Marketing.

Dr. Bill Heise, professor of practice and MBA director, says cost can be a major barrier for students considering graduate school, and ETSU aims to keep program costs as low as possible without sacrificing value.

“Receiving recognition as the ‘best value’ in our state confirms our commitment to provide both an affordable and top-quality education,” he added. “A graduate degree is often life-changing and launches alumni into rewarding careers.”

According to BestValueSchools.org, graduates of MBA programs in Tennessee are equipped to compete in the job market and have higher income potential. Additional information about the “Best Value MBA” list is available at bestvalueschools.org/mba-programs-in-tennessee.

To learn more about the MBA program, visit etsu.edu/mba.