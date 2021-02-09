Total Hair and Body Medical was started in the spring of 2018 in Farragut, TN by Dr. Darin Hale and his wife Betty, with their focus being on laser hair removal and hormone replacement therapy. Dr. Hale is a board-certified family physician in Knoxville, Tennessee and earned his law degree from Thomas Cooley Law School. He then discovered a passion for medicine with a focus on helping people look and feel their best in every stage upon finishing his residency at University of Tennessee Knoxville Family Medicine. Despite having a thriving career in emergency medicine. When Dr. Hale’s wife Betty had to have a premature total hysterectomy he developed an interest in natural-based hormone replacement, commonly referred to as Bio-Identical Hormone Pellet Therapy. He has been successfully treating his patients with this therapy since 2009.

During Dr. Hale’s course of study and practice with hormone replacement therapy, he discovered a need for both hair restoration and removal. His mantra “Lose It” featuring the latest technology in painless laser hair removal, “Face It” featuring skin-health treatments, and “Replace It” featuring hormone replacement therapy, (BHRT) for both men and women. Total Hair and Body Medical provides innovative physician-based hair restoration and removal, total body renewal, pellet HRT and skin health services to their clients to achieve natural-looking, healthy results!

Dr. Hale, being an Alumni of East Tennessee State University, decided after their great success in Farragut, to open a satellite office in Johnson City, TN just inside of Lifestyles Fitness Center in 2019 and have since added over twenty different services, including botox, fillers, and women’s health-Votiva. In the summer of 2020, the clinic moved to a furnished salon and spa which has become an excellent space for their treatments and services. The new home is at 2448 West Walnut street inside of the Burling Park Building in Johnson City, Tennessee. It offers painless laser hair removal packages at amazing prices for ALL skin types that also focus on the face with hydrofacials (skinwave), dermaplaning, chemical peels, and rejuvapen microneedling. All procedures performed by either a board-certified physician, a licensed nurse, or one of their two aestheticians. They will soon be adding another certified physician to the Johnson City team to increase bioidentical hormone replacement treatments.

Total Hair and Body Medical’s mission statement being, “We want to provide our clients with excellent service, advanced clinical treatments in a friendly, and personal atmosphere as we seek to meet all skin care and hormone therapy needs.” The factors in achieving that are compassion, personalized care, and attention to detail. The staff of THB work to furnish a warm and friendly atmosphere, to provide effective treatments for ALL skin and hormone needs! From the office manager to the laser technician, they strive to provide care and comfort to every client Be sure to check out their monthly specials, and to book your free consultation at www.totalhairandbodymedical. com or call the clinic at 423-406-6467 Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm. Also be sure to check out the Knoxville clinic if you are in the Farragut area at 11121 Kingston Pike, Suite A.