If you are a fan of the tale of Peter Pan, you may want to catch the new film “Wendy” for a unique re-imagining of the famous tale of the boy who never grows old. The film was certainly not what I expected, and kept me wondering what in the world would happen next as I immersed myself in the fantasy tale. The film begins in a diner in the rural South and introduces us to the Darling family, headed by single mother Angela (Shay Walker). Her kids are Wendy (Tommie Milazzo and then Devin France), and twins Douglas (Gage Naquin) and James (Gavin Naquin). The family lives in an apartment above the diner they own, called Darling’s Diner which is right beside railroad tracks. One night as Wendy is dreaming of adventures away from her home, she sees a boy at her window, who then proceeds to jump on a passing train, and Wendy is so impressed she wants to follow him. She wakes her sleeping brothers, and the three jump on the train to follow the boy. Said boy turns out to be Peter Pan (Yashua Mack) who tells them they are embarking on an adventure. The group rides the train throughout the night and the next day as the train is crossing over river, Peter pushes them into the water where they are picked up in a rowboat by a kid named Cudjoe (Romyir Ross) who proceeds to take them to a tropical volcanic island where they meet other children. The Darlings discover the kids on the island have a connection to the island’s spirit from the volcano, called Mother by Peter. Peter explains to the Darlings how Mother protects them and prevents them from aging as long as they believe in her. Peter takes Wendy and her brothers on many adventures on the island, and eventually they meet Mother, a large, glowing whale-like creature who loves for the children to sing to her. Despite the fun Wendy and her brothers are having on the island, she begins to worry about her mother and how she would feel about her missing family. As her worry continues, Wendy meets a mysterious adult, Buzzo (Lowell Landes), who lost his faith in Mother and grew old. Buzzo will eventually play a large part in helping Wendy with her brothers, one of whom is later presumed dead after an unexpected accident. As it turns out, Buzzo isn’t the only adult on the island, as Wendy meets other adults who also aged due to their loss of faith in Mother. The adults have a conflict with the kids, and Peter and Wendy must find a way to rescue the other kids when the adults devise a way to use them in order to capture Mother in an effort to regain their youth. The kids are able to escape from the Olds, as they are called, and Wendy and one of her brothers make it back home. I will not reveal what happens to one of the twins, less to spoil the surprise. The film ends with an adult Wendy (Allison Campbell) witnessing her daughter leaving with Peter for her own adventure. I will say this is one of the most unique films I have seen about Peter Pan, and is certainly not a mainstream children’s film. I would say this film is for those who have an extraordinary imagination. All the child actors in this film are wonderful and fit their respective roles perfectly. Director Benh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) keeps the childlike wonder throughout the film, and displays a wonderful talent in making nature appear even more magical than it can be. For those who like their fantasy films with a bit of realism and eccentricity, then “Wendy” is the perfect magical cinematic adventure. Now playing on HBO and HBO Max. (Rated PG-13)

