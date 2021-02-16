Emory & Henry Announces Line-Up of Programming for Black History Month

Emory & Henry College has planned a month-long of virtual events to celebrate Black History Month.

Events are free and open to the community .

“The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion along with several campus partners have assembled an impressive line-up of programs and events, which are all virtual presentations,” says John Holloway, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Emory & Henry. “Black History Month is an annual celebration of cultural heritage where we honor the many contributions that African Americans have made to our country. We are also reminded about the sacrifices and the on-going struggles for social and racial justice that African Americans continue to overcome daily.”

Events include Go and Come Again: Segregation, Tolerance & Reflection with Emory & Henry visiting professor Dr. Jerry Jones and Justice, Peace & Police Brutality: The Truth About Good Policing with Dr. Isaiah McKinnon, retired Police Chief of the Detroit Police Department. Rev. Sharon Bowers will lead participants in a guided intentional dialogue surrounding Emory & Henry’s Black History Month celebration theme A Bridge to Change: The Future of the Freedom Movement in Southwest Virginia.

For a full list of events and to register, please visit: ehc.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion/