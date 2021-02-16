ETSU hosting variety of events celebrating Black History Month in February

A variety of educational and entertaining events are being held at East Tennessee State University throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month.

The following programs are free and open to the public to attend virtually:.

A “Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter Discussion” will take place Monday, Feb. 22 , at 5 p.m. via Zoom. A diverse discussion panel will present different perspectives on the topic, not only addressing the problem but also working toward providing solutions. Panelists include Trevor King, an activist; ETSU alumna Susan Swanay; ETSU student Amyre Cain; Karl Turner, chief of the Johnson City Police Department; and Cesar Gracia, chief of ETSU Public Safety. Go to bit.ly/2Z453Ey to access Zoom information.

The Zuzu African Acrobats will perform Tuesday, Feb. 23 , at 7 p.m., both in person in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium on the first floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center and simulcast via Zoom. This group performs traditional Kenyan acrobatic skills set to high-energy beats. Seating for this free event in the Culp Auditorium is limited and socially distanced, and available on a first come, first served basis. Those in attendance must follow ETSU COVID-19 guidelines . Go to bit.ly/372iEAw to access Zoom information.

A series of Black History Interviews with local African American leaders continues each Friday at noon. Remaining interviews include: John Russaw, ETSU’s first Black football player, on Feb. 19 ; longtime telecommunications executive and civic leader Lottie Ryans on Feb. 26 ; and Tybre Faw, a Liberty Bell Middle School student who read the poem “Invictus” at Congressman John Lewis’ funeral in July 2020, on March 5 . These interviews will be shared on the ETSU Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center website ( etsu.edu/mcc ) and Facebook page ( facebook.com/ETSUMCC ). The first interview with Herb Greenlee, Johnson City Board of Education member and Carver Recreation Center supervisor, from Feb. 5 is now available on the website.

For more information on these events, contact the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center at 423-439-4844 or etsumc@etsu.edu.