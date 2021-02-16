Marble City Opera Presents “Royal Flush” March 11-13, 2021

What: “Royal Flush” by Frank Pesci

When: March 11-13, 2021

Where: Tennessee Amphitheatre

Worlds Fair Park

900 Clinch Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37902

Contact: BrandonGibson

BrandonGibson@MarbleCityOpera.com

Cost: Online only: $30

In-person: $40 (in person seating will be LIMITED based on up-to-date city COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing-also includes online access)

Tickets:

www.marblecityopera.com/tickets

Who: Double Cast (each singer will sing 2 out of 4 performances)

Sarah Clementine Mire/Ryan Colbert

as “Rosie”

Kayla Beard/Jacquie Brecheen

as “CeeCee”

Tori Franklin/Whitney Myers

as “Frankie”

Ashlee King/Jenna Weaver

as “Annie”

Sarah Klopfenstein/Aubrey Odle

as “Delores”

Directed by: Kathryn Frady

Accompanied by: Brandon Coffer (piano)

Duration: Approximately 1 hour

Synopsis: In the world premiere of Frank Pesci’s “Royal Flush” four sisters (either by blood or common experience) size each other up over one hand of Poker. The fifth – their “Mother” – manages the proceedings, calls the game, and calmly deals. With each card, one of the four sisters reflects on the hand they are dealt – both in the game and in their lives – and, in the process, reveals their “tell.” The stubbornness and competitiveness of the four sisters push them all to advance terrible hands while the dealer quietly assembles a Royal Flush. As they try to exploit each other’s “tells,” the nature of their relationships comes to light in a hilarious and heartwarming fashion.

Web info:

www.MarbleCityOpera.com/Events www.Facebook.com/MarbleCityOpera