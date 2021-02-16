Marble City Opera Presents “Royal Flush” March 11-13, 2021

What: “Royal Flush” by Frank Pesci  

When: March 11-13, 2021 

Where: Tennessee Amphitheatre
Worlds Fair Park
900 Clinch Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37902 

Contact: BrandonGibson
BrandonGibson@MarbleCityOpera.com 

Cost: Online only: $30 

In-person: $40 (in person seating will be LIMITED based on up-to-date city COVID-19 guidelines  regarding social distancing-also includes online access) 

Tickets:
www.marblecityopera.com/tickets 

Who: Double Cast (each singer will sing 2 out of 4 performances) 

Sarah Clementine Mire/Ryan Colbert
as “Rosie”
Kayla Beard/Jacquie Brecheen
as “CeeCee”
Tori Franklin/Whitney Myers
as “Frankie”
Ashlee King/Jenna Weaver
as “Annie” 

Sarah Klopfenstein/Aubrey Odle
as “Delores” 

Directed by: Kathryn Frady 

Accompanied by: Brandon Coffer (piano) 

Duration: Approximately 1 hour 

Synopsis: In the world premiere of Frank Pesci’s “Royal Flush” four sisters (either by blood or common  experience) size each other up over one hand of Poker. The fifth – their “Mother” – manages the  proceedings, calls the game, and calmly deals. With each card, one of the four sisters reflects on the  hand they are dealt – both in the game and in their lives – and, in the process, reveals their “tell.” The  stubbornness and competitiveness of the four sisters push them all to advance terrible hands while the  dealer quietly assembles a Royal Flush. As they try to exploit each other’s “tells,” the nature of their  relationships comes to light in a hilarious and heartwarming fashion. 

Web info:
www.MarbleCityOpera.com/Events www.Facebook.com/MarbleCityOpera

The Loafer
