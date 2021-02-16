Workshops at Wortham

The Wortham Center is delighted to announce two fun and engaging workshops with the internationally renowned, all-male comic ballet company, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (or “The Trocks” for short).

The Trocks are known for their irreverent hilarity, polished parody and high-caliber, classical ballet training. Dancers with The Trocks bring all their playfulness and fun during these two unique workshop opportunities. Space is limited.

Register Today!

“The Dying Swan” — Feb. 19 at 7pm

No matter your skill level, you can learn Les Ballets Trockadero’s signature work, “The Dying Swan”! Participants will be given a short warmup and overview of the history of the ballet, and will then be taught the full Trocks work, with an opportunity to put your own comic spin on this classic choreography.

This workshop is for ALL skill levels, with great flexibility for individuals who have little or no prior dance training, as well as senior citizens looking to learn a fun new skill — while also offering technical guidance for practicing dancers and dance students. Get ready to move!

Makeup Demo — Feb. 26 at 7pm

See how The Trocks transform from dancers to divas! Join a Trocks dancer in his virtual dressing room to see his

makeup routine for a typical

performance transformation.

Participants will have the opportunity to chat with company members to learn more about their journey to become a member of the Trockaderos, and what it takes to get ready for a show.