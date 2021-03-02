Abbey Road is one of those special albums you really only get once in a lifetime. Each member of the band is in a somewhat rare full form here. I say somewhat because of the turmoil that led up to the creation of this record. I won’t go into too much of that here because that would take pages upon pages, but what you do need to know is that it wasn’t looking too good for The Beatles at this point internally.

Each member of the band really shines on this record. That includes the main four: Paul, John, George, and Ringo, but it also includes the producers, engineers, and everyone involved with the record. The idea among everyone at the time was to record an album like they did early on, being extremely raw and live. This shines through on the record, especially with songs like “Oh Darling” and “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”. You can really hear the intensity and cohesion in the music.

Along with a raw and gritty sound, this is also the most mature sound that The Beatles ever produced. While they went through experimental and psychedelic phases, along with minimalist, identity shifting sounds and attitudes, Abbey Road really felt like The Beatles had fully come into being comfortable with where they were. The group had grown up together, and this is really the record that felt like four fully grown men meditated on and produced to appeal to not only their audience, but themselves.

Another noteworthy thing about Abbey Road are the contributions from George Harrison. Having written both “Something” and “Here Comes The Sun,” some of the record’s biggest songs, George really came through and pleasantly surprised fans and critics alike.

This is an album you really just have to listen to. Whether you’re a Beatles fan who hasn’t heard it, (which is very unlikely), or just a music fan in general. This album had such an impact on music and future musicians taking inspiration from its songwriting, production, and attitude towards the medium. You’re doing a disservice to yourself skipping over this.

10/10

Single Shoutout

“All my Favorite Songs” is a step in the right direction for Weezer. Being the first song off of their new album, “OK Human”, I was pleasantly surprised by such a strong start. Being very piano and drums heavy, it’s a new area for Weezer to be in while still sounding like their original few years. If you haven’t given the album a chance, this song will definitely make you want to. Strongly recommend this one.