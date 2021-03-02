Emory & Henry ranks among top colleges in Virginia

Emory & Henry College has been awarded top ranking status for Best Colleges In Virginia by Intelligent.com, a higher education resource guide. The 2021 rankings were calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations.

“The ranking reflects our commitment to offer a connected liberal arts educational experience in and out of the classroom. We understand the value of connecting our education to the world of work and impacting the future economy through all types of leaders,” said President Dr. John W. Wells. “It’s through very important student success offerings and our loyal alumni that we are making great opportunities happen here.”

Intelligent.com analyzed 189 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 48 making it to the final list. The ranking takes into account the college’s performance in areas such curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The full ranking can be found at intelligent.com/best-colleges- in-virginia/.

Emory & Henry continues to add world-of-work friendly majors such as the new School of Business, School of Nursing, Engineering Science, and a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (pending SACSCOC approval). Additionally, through The new van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development, students receive support for internships, job searches and more during their time on campus and beyond graduation.

Emory & Henry is now offering the highest academic merit scholarship in its history — $92,000 over four years. For more information, please visit ehc.edu/apply.