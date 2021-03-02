ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy offering free webinars for ESL Support Program

Students interested in a high impact pharmacy career whose first language is not English can sign up for a free webinar on March 17 or April 14, at 1 p.m. on both days, to learn more about an English support program at East Tennessee State University Bill GattonCollege of Pharmacy.

The webinars are part of a $45,000 grant the college received to help continue its focus on promoting a diverse and inclusive student culture. The grant supports mentoring, engagement and retention efforts for pharmacy students whose first or best language is not English (E2 students).

“We want to make every effort to help ESL (English as a Second Language) student pharmacists succeed in their career pathway or residency opportunity,” said Joy Hurley, assistant director of enrollment management and communications. “These free webinars will help prospective students learn more about Gatton’s ESL support program and how we’ll be there with them every step of the way.”

The program, PEER-E2, stands for Promoting Engagement, Excellence, and Retention for E2 students and focuses on six main areas:

Specialized tutoring

Weekly language lab

Peer mentoring

Monthly culture and language exchange events

Focused recruiting of linguistically diverse students

Learn more and register at etsu.edu/ESL.