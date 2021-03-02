MECC Foundation Seeking Outstanding Alumnus 

The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation is seeking nominees for the 2021 Outstanding Alumnus Award. 

The award recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to one or more areas of society, i.e., professional, academic, or personal achievements, civic service, or service to MECC.  All living MECC alumni who have completed at least one class at MECC are eligible to be nominated and considered for the award. Self-nominations are also welcome.  Current members of the MECC Local Advisory and Foundation Boardsof Directors, current faculty and staff of the college, and members of the MECC Alumni and Friends Advisory Committee are not eligible to receive the award.   

Nominations can be made online atthe MECCwebsite,www.mecc.eduunder the Alumni & Friends tabat the top.  Those needing a paper copy of the Nomination Form should contact Jeri Bledsoe at276-523-2400, extension 640287There is no limit to the number of nominations that one may submit. All entries must be submitted by April 15, 2021.A subcommittee of the MECC Alumni Advisory Committee will select the winner of the award. 

2007 MECC Graduate Elisha Oakeswas named 2020 Outstanding MECC Alumnus. She is currentlyan Assistant Public Defender withthe MacombCounty Public Defender’s Office. Previously, she was asololaw practitioner with her business located in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan.  

Ms. Oakes has devoted her practice to criminal defenseand family law cases.Shereceived her Associateof Applied Science Degree in Paralegal Studies from Mountain Empire Community College in 2007 andher Associate Degree in General Studiesin 2008. She continued her education atThe University of Virginias College at Wise, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.  Shewasawardedher Juris Doctor degreefrom The Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2013 andcompletedherMaster of Laws (LLM) in 2014.   

For the pastfouryears Elisha has served on the Young Lawyers Executive Council for the State Bar of Michigan, and sheis also a member of the WomenLawyers Association of Michigan.  

For questions, please contact Jeri Bledsoe in the MECC Foundation office at 276-523-2400, extension640287, or atjbledsoe@mecc.edu.  

  

