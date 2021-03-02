MECC Foundation Seeking Outstanding Alumnus 

The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation is seeking nominees for the 2021 Outstanding Alumnus Award.
The award recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to one or more areas of society, i.e., professional, academic, or personal achievements, civic service, or service to MECC. All living MECC alumni who have completed at least one class at MECC are eligible to be nominated and considered for the award. Self-nominations are also welcome. Current members of the MECC Local Advisory and Foundation Boards of Directors, current faculty and staff of the college, and members of the MECC Alumni and Friends Advisory Committee are not eligible to receive the award.
Nominations can be made online at the MECC website, www.mecc.edu
2007 MECC Graduate Elisha Oakes was named 2020 Outstanding MECC Alumnus. She is currently an Assistant Public Defender with the Macomb County Public Defender’s Office. Previously, she was a solo law practitioner with her business located in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan.
Ms. Oakes has devoted her practice to criminal defense and family law cases. She received her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Paralegal Studies from Mountain Empire Community College in 2007 and her Associate Degree in General Studies in 2008. She continued her education at The University of Virginia's College at Wise, receiving a bachelor's degree in Psychology.
For the past four years Elisha has served on the Young Lawyers Executive Council for the State Bar of Michigan, and she is also a member of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan.