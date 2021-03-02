WKMA – Call for Entry: From These Hills 2021 

William King Museum of Art (WKMA) in Abingdon, VA is pleased to announce a call for artists for our biennial exhibition, From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands. The call is open to artists working in any media- painting, drawing, printmak ing, photography, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textiles, mixed media, video, or performance art- in the geograph ic areas of Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Southern West Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky.

William King Museum of Art celebrates the diversity of regional artistic talent in this major exhibition of new works, highlights the continuing artistic vision of individuals in our region. The 2021 From These Hills exhibi tion will open at the William King Museum of Art on September 30, 2021 and will continue through February 6, 2022. Deadline for submissions is July 19, 2021. Accepted artists will be notified via email by August 16, 2021.

This exhibition will be guest-curated by Michael Rooks, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia.

To request a prospectus, contact Anna Buchanan, Curator of Contemporary Fine Art & Craft, at abuchanan@wkmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005 x106, or apply online at williamkingmuseum.org. under “Call for Artists.” Submission fee of $20 is required upon entry.

For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.

William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.