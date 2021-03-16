Award-Winning Author Releases New Children’s  Book Inspiring Shark Conservation 



Save the Sharks is the sixth book in the best-selling Save the Earth series.

Sharks are friends! They are also one of the ocean’s most important keystone species. Bethany Stahl’s Save the Sharks aims to teach children that sharks play a crucial role in keeping our eco system balanced and healthy.

“The captivating and educational story paints an image for children of the impor tance of conservation and shares how important it is to make good choices with items we use every day.” Ocean Conservancy (on Save the Sharks’ predecessor, Save the Ocean)

Bethany Stahl has a bachelor’s in Biology and has dedicated over 1,000 volunteer and internship hours to environmental organizations such as the Department for Environmental Protection. Stahl has also received a Certificate of Recognition from Dr. Jane Goodall for introducing a Roots and Shoots pro gram in Florida high schools where students promoted the conservation of local flora and fauna and participated in propagating native plants led by Stahl.

Save the Sharks teaches through friendship and love, great things can be achieved! Save the Sharks tells the story of a tried shark, Frank, whose friends start disappearing! He discovers that environmental changes, overfishing, and pollution are contributing to their disappearance. With the help of a mer maid, Kaleisha, and a diver, Liam, Frank’s heart fills with joy as they work together to Save the Sharks!