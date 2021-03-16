Cravings Café & Catering Grand Opening Thursday, March 18th

Sarah Karnes became interested in opening a café a few ago when she was looking to make a change in her life. She had managed human resources for several companies for over 20 years. As a young girl she remembered her mom dreaming of opening a bed and breakfast. Once this café idea became a thought she went straight to her mom with the idea. Sarah thought the café was an even better idea since she didn’t have to invite strangers to sleep in her home.

As soon as Sarah had her Mom’s stamp of approval on this adventure the single mom packed up her home in Phoenix, Arizona and moved with her two small children to Johnson City to pursue the dream of being a small business owner. She worked tirelessly to remodel the space she leased and even installed her own flooring. She did a beautiful job of creating a café with a 50’s flair filled with fresh made sandwiches, paninis, soups along with Keto friendly choices.

Cravings Café & Catering is also a perfect morning stop for your breakfast burrito or hot gourmet beverages. Sarah would also love the opportunity to hear about your small gathering catering needs and provide you with a menu for your event or help you host or plan a small event such as a book club in the café.

Currently the hours at Cravings are Monday- Friday 7:00am- 3:00pm and Saturday 8:00am-2:00pm.

Please join The Loafer on Thursday, March 18th at 11:30am for the ribbon cutting and grand opening as we welcome Sarah Karnes to the area as one of our newest business owners.