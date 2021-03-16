Emory & Henry announces line-up of programming for Women’s History Month

Emory & Henry College has planned a month-long of virtual events to celebrate Women’s History Month during the month of March. Events are free and open to the community.

“Our goal is to highlight and celebrate women who have done the often difficult work of paving the way for young girls and others,” says Reverend Sharon Bowers, director of the Inclusion and Dialogue Center at Emory & Henry. “We celebrate the women who have made significant contributions to creating a world full of possibilities. Women on the campus of Emory & Henry College, in our local community, and both nationally and internationally continue to invite us into meaningful cultural exchanges that help us navigate and reach our destiny with power and might.”

The keynote address, entitled I AM She: Sheros, Poetry & Feminine Power with Poet Nikki Giovanni will take place on Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Nikki Giovanni is a poet and professor at Virginia Tech. She has been awarded an unprecedented 7 NAACP Image Awards and been nominated for a Grammy. She has also been a finalist for the National Book Award and authored 3 New York Times and Los Angeles Times Best Sellers. Giovanni was also named one of Oprah Winfrey’s top 25 Living Legends. This event is in partnership with Southwest Virginia Community College as part of our Bridge to Change in Southwest Virginia initiative.

Other events include A Woman’s Place is in the Revolution: Teach In with Women Faculty & Staff; Self-Care for Women with Dr. Lisa Withers; Women in the Workforce with Women Alumni Panel; Closing the Wage Gap with The van Vlissingen Center for Career & Professional Development; Women in STEM with Xuan Wang-Wolf; and more to promote and champion diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Join us in offering a genuine ‘thank you’ to the women in your life, as we celebrate the rich herstory of women on our campus and beyond,” says Reverend Bowers.

For a full list of events and to register, please visit www.ehc.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion/