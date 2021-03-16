Find the Perfect Gift at Abingdon Gifting Co.

If you are anything like me, finding that perfect gift is equivalent to a quest of finding the Holy Grail. Where do I go, what do they like, is this enough, is it too much and most importantly…where do I find the time??? Being a business owner or corporate, we are stuck in the same old tired baskets with food that no one likes. Cheap lotions that sit in a drawer and candies that are generic. Stepping into Abingdon Gifting Co. was a breath of fresh air in more ways than one.

Cassie Rowe set out in 2018 to change the face of gifting and to make it more personal by being a one stop shop. Creating emotions through gifting and lasting memories with a personalized thank you is their motto. Abingdon Gifting Co. has numerous selections so you can hand pick exactly what you would like to include in your basket/box. Glass etch personalizing your favorite drinkware, gourmet foods that will have you coming back for more and professional spa products that you will fall in love with. A rare find there is a cutting edge Brotique providing the best products around for men. This local gifting which shows your pride for the area you live in and so much more thoughtfully curated gift that is ever changing is wonderful! In the past three years Cassie’s business has tripled in every possible way; size, inventory, capabilities, and sales.

From a young age Cassie Rowe knew that providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience would be her career. Building Abingdon Gifting Co. from the ground up after resigning from her job and within weeks opened the doors of her new business. “It was an all or nothing mentality” Cassie stated. Providing a whole other level of giving to match any budget, any situation and providing personalization whether for a Fortune 500 corporation or a “Thank you basket” for your favorite relative. Being a customer driven, family oriented and a community-based business word got out and fast. They haven’t looked back since that “all or nothing” moment. Numerous businesses throughout Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee have Abingdon Gifting on speed dial to provide an emotion felt thank you to their clients. To have the option to have their logo printed on the ribbon to the actual box itself, a fantastic way to brand and think of your business each time seen. Taking Consumer relationships to another level. Even providing inhouse shipping and delivery.

Come Visit their new location located on 266 West Main street in historic Abingdon, Virginia. See why they placed 1st in the Washington County, VA Business challenge and are winning award after award for the stellar products and services they are providing. If you struggle with gifting or can’t find the time to shop, please let Abingdon Gifting Co. take away that pain. Personalized giving in one phone call…problem solved!