HILARIOUS SATIRICAL COMEDY “GREATER TUNA” COMING TO TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY FOR SEVEN SHOWS IN MARCH

Theatre-at-Tusculum will tickle people’s funny bone with the hilarious comedy “Greater Tuna,” which will hit the stage for seven shows this month in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre at Tusculum University.

The curtain will rise on this highly entertaining show March 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and March 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Those who are interested in attending will want to secure their tickets quickly because audience sizes will be limited due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“During the challenging times everyone is experiencing, we are thrilled to provide some levity with this wonderful satirical comedy,” said Brian Ricker, Greater Tuna’ director, who also serves as Tusculum Arts Outreach’s assistant director. “We have lined up an outstanding cast that will bring to life the brilliant comedic moments embedded in the show. Those in the audience will definitely leave with a smile on their face after watching the varied and over-the-top characters in the show.”

“Greater Tuna” is a satirical comedy that follows a day in the lives of the residents of the fictional town of Tuna, Texas. Tying the events of the show together are broadcasts from the local radio station, serving the Greater Tuna area. As the show progresses, the audience is treated to a parade of almost 20 uniquely outrageous characters as they deal with life, family, death and murder.

Written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard, “Greater Tuna” is the first in a series of four comedic plays. Normally, the cast for “Greater Tuna” consists of two actors playing the roles of nearly 20 characters, but Ricker modified the format for the Tusculum performances to tap into diverse theater talent available at the university and in the community.

The actors and their roles are:

Sara Claiborne – Didi Snavely/Jody Bumiller

Chris Greene – Arlis Struvie/Chad Hartford/Pearl Burras

Kendra Tarlton – Bertha Bumiller/Yippy/Sheriff Givens

Holly Marshall – Phinas Blye/Vera Carp

Todd Wallin – Harold Dean Lattimer/Stanley Bumiller/Charlene Bumiller

Paige Mengel – Petey Fisk/R.R. Snavley/Reverend Spikes

Michael Fillers – Thurston Wheelis/Hank Bumiller

“Greater Tuna” has been performed in national tours, on television and at the White House.

“While this show might not be as well-known as many others we have produced, audiences will enjoy the opportunity to experience something new and a bit different,” Ricker said. “What will not change is the quality of the performances by our actors and the commitment of our behind-the-scenes personnel to produce an excellent show. For those seeking a chance to escape the cares of the world for a brief period, ‘Greater Tuna’ is exactly what they need.”

Because of the pandemic, capacity for all shows will be limited to 100 guests. Everyone who attends will need to wear a face covering and observe physical distancing. Touch-free temperature checks will take place upon entry prior to each performance for the safety of all guests.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for anyone 60 and older. To reserve tickets, please call Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620 or email Jennifer Hollowell, coordinator, at jhollowell@tusculum.edu.

Theatre-at-Tusculum is under the auspices of Arts Outreach and is supported in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Hearts for the Arts, a Walmart Inc. local community support grant as well as many generous donors and volunteers.

For more information about Theatre-at-Tusculum or other Arts Outreach programs please call 423-798-1620, visit http://arts.tusculum.edu or find on Facebook at Tusculum University Arts Outreach.