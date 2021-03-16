Renaissance Child Super Saturday Enrichment coming this spring

Renaissance Child Super Saturday Enrichment activities are planned this spring, offering hands-on science activities for children in kindergarten through seventh grade.

Presented by the Office of Professional Development in East Tennessee State University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies, these programs will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the ETSU campus (location TBA).

The first Super Saturday on March 20 will be an introduction to energy, with learning activities centered on different energy sources and how they can be used.

Chemistry is the focus of the second Super Saturday on April 24, with experiments using safe ingredients.

During the final Super Saturday of the spring on May 15, participants will learn about rockets. Children will launch their own hydro-rockets and learn the process to produce “rocket fuel.” They will also have the opportunity to fly drones and learn about wind energy.

These activities, many of which will take place outdoors, are planned following CDC COVID-19 guidelines, including limited enrollment and social distancing. Participants must wear masks and bring their own lunch.

Registration is $185 for all three Super Saturdays or $75 each.

For more information or registration, call 800-222-3878 or visit etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment and click Youth Programming.