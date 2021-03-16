WKMA – Cosplay Quest through Abingdon, VA 

William King Museum of Art calls on all those brave enough to don your armor, gown, wings or gear and join us April 10 to embark on a quest inspired by Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge! “Artifacts of a different time” is one of the phrases that artist Jordan Fowler uses to describe his sculptures in this exhibition. Fowler combines traditional welding techniques with contemporary computer science to create interactive and conceptual works of art that echo the ruins of a science fiction world gone awry.

To celebrate this Sci-Fi exhibition, we will be hosting a Cosplay Quest through Abingdon, VA. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy character.

The Quest will begin at WKMA where you will visit Tangible and receive a clue that will send you on your jour ney. Each clue will take you to a participating business in Abingdon where you will find a token and your next clue.

Each participating business will feature specials, giveaways, door prizes, or coupons.

Costumes must be in compliance with museum guidelines: COVID-19 restrictions are in place, masks are to be worn in museum and on Quest stops, large extensions on costumes and bags are prohibited in the galleries. These items may be left with the front desk while visiting the galleries.

Event begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. when museum closes. Last chance to get your first clue is 4:00 p.m. To RSPV, call (276) 628 – 5005 x113 or go online to williamkingmuseum.org.

The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts