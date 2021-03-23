Emory & Henry student raises money for nonprofit while hiking Appalachian Trail

An Emory & Henry junior is raising money for a nonprofit organization while he hikes the Appalachian Trail this semester. Carter Momsen-Hudson, from Hillsborough, N.C., is part of the College’s Semester-A-Trail program, which allows students to hike the Appalachian Trail to earn college credit. For every mile Carter walks on the AT, people are pledging money for a special cause.

“A good friend of mine is having serious health concerns, and I wanted to involve her on my hike,” says Carter. “I let her choose the charity that I would raise money for, and she chose Comfort Cases, which provides children in foster care with backpacks.”

Comfort Cases is a nonprofit organization that was created to bring comfort to children in the foster care system.

“Backpacks are a huge part of Appalachian Trail culture, and hikers can appreciate a good backpack because we have to live out of them for months,” says Carter. “Unfortunately, usually kids in foster care have to put their belongings in a trash bag or leave them behind. So, my friend Abby and I thought that this organization would be a perfect combination of our passions –  helping kids and living out of backpacks.”

Carter left for the Appalachian Trail with other students in his cohort on Sunday, February 28th.

For Carter’s Go-Fund-Me page, visit here. For more information about the Semester-A-Trail, please visit https://www.ehc.edu/outdoor-program/semester-atrail/.

