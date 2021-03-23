ETSU ranks sixth among Most Affordable Online Colleges for Students with Learning Disabilities

East Tennessee State University ranks sixth in the nation on a listing of the Most Affordable Online Colleges for Students with Learning Disabilities published recently by Education Reference Desk (EduRef.net), a nationally recognized provider of college planning resources.

This ranking is provided to assist students with learning disabilities, such as ADHD, dyslexia, oral and written language disorders, and more, in finding schools equipped to meet their particular needs at an affordable price.

Schools considered for this ranking were collected from official accrediting agency websites, are regionally or nationally accredited, and offer at least one fully online disability-friendly degree. Colleges were evaluated for affordability based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

EduRef.net, noting a 2020 ranking of ETSU among the top 30 schools for students with learning disabilities by College Consensus, praises the university’s Learning Support Program in the University Advisement Center for “evolving to remain up-to-date with current research and needs of students with disabilities.” Through this program, “an entire team of instructors, academic advisers, support staff, and department heads work together to provide multiple modalities of learning.”

In addition, ETSU was recognized for the free tutoring and counseling available to students with disabilities through Student Support Services in TRIO Programs, as well as for the services provided by the university’s Office of Disability Services and Center for Academic Achievement (CFAA).

“ETSU offers a supportive environment for students with a variety of disabilities,” said Mary Little, director of the Office of Disability Services. “Students with disabilities can expect to grow and thrive when appropriate accommodations and technology are accessed and paired with support from such services as the Learning Support Program and the Center for Academic Achievement.”

“For over 30 years, the Learning Support Program at ETSU has had as its mission to provide the support students need to achieve their academic goals,” said Dr. Stacy Cummings-Onks, director of the University Advisement Center and the Learning Support Program. “We appreciate that each student learns in different ways. For that reason, the program continues to grow and evolve as the needs of the students change and to work with all of our campus partners to promote student success.”

“This is a great recognition for ETSU,” added Dr. Christopher Strode, assistant director of Student Support Services. “The Student Support Services program has long served the needs of students with disabilities at ETSU, particularly those students who are also low-income. We have a great relationship with the Office of Disability Services, which continues to refer students to our program. We are proud to be a part of the network of campus services that serves the needs of students with disabilities and look forward to the opportunity to support them as they work to complete their undergraduate degree.”

“The Center for Academic Achievement provides robust online tutoring opportunities seven days a week, delivering a high level of access and flexibility for students with disabilities in online programs who need support,” said Dr. Deidre Johnson, CFAA director of Learning Services. “Tutors receive training in how to best support students with learning disabilities, universal design principles, and best practices in online tutoring.

“The CFAA tends to work a great deal with students in the online nursing programs and educational leadership programs, which have been providing strong online instruction and support for students for many years.”

In addition, the Center for Teaching Excellence offers training and assistance to faculty for designing courses that incorporate best practices for diverse students and provides workshops on such topics as “Accessibility in Remote Instruction,” “Disability in Higher Education,” “Creating Accessible Online Courses” and “Universal Course Design for All.”

“This ranking is an important recognition of faculty and staff commitment to universal course design and student services necessary to ensure that all students can reach their personal and professional goals,” said Dr. Amy Johnson, associate provost for faculty and director of the Center for Teaching Excellence. “This reflects the university’s values in action, and I am proud of how hard the faculty and staff at ETSU work to ensure success for students across the spectrum of ability.”

Visit eduref.net/most-affordable-colleges/students-with-disabilities/ to read more and see the full listing.