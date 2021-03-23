Local Photographer Jeffrey Stoner April Exhibition at CSFA

Happy SPRING! Local Photographer Jeffrey Stoner will be our exhibiting Artist for the month of April at Cindy Saadeh Fine Art Gallery. This is a very special event because during the whole month of April, all will have an opportunity to own an original Jeffrey Stoner photo canvas for 50% OFF! Yes, that’s right! HALF PRICE! This is a fantastic time to invest in the work of our award winning and highly acclaimed local photographer. Jeffrey will be showing local images, regional images and beyond. Exhibition runs April 1st through April 30th. Gallery Hours are Monday-Wednesday from 11-4 and Thursday & Friday 11-5:30. Saturdays 10-4. You can shop online 24/7 at cindysaadeh.com. We look forward to seeing you. Shop Local & Support the Arts!

Jeffrey had a lifelong passion for photography but only began selling his images in 2004 after a gallery in Pennsylvania asked to show his work. He expanded his gallery presence in Pennsylvania and then in 2007 he and his wife made the decision to move to northeastern Tennessee.

The move opened additional opportunities for making images in the mile-high mountains and fertile valleys of Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia, as well as South Carolina’s lowcountry. It also gave the opportunity for expanded gallery representation.

He is especially known for his Goats of Roan and Steam Locomotive images and his images have been featured in international, national, and regional publications.

His latest book, Taproots of Tennessee, was published in 2019 by the University of Tennessee Press and illustrates stories about the Tennessee state-owned historic sites. In 2016 his images were featured in a book of Poetry by K.S. Hardy titled Natural History. In 2013 Shanti Arts published Current, Essays on the Passing of Time in the Woods in which fifty-five of Stoner’s images illustrate the short stories of Robert McGowan.

Stoner is represented by galleries in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Jeffrey speaks to groups throughout the southeast on topics including The Fine Art of Photography, Infrared the Invisible Light and The Camera, Technology and Art.