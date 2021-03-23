Music & Miles Half Marathon is coming to Elizabethton, TN

What is your favorite genre of music? Rock, country, hip hop, classical or maybe even bluegrass? Our favorite is…all of them! The Music & Miles Half Marathon brought to you by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank is a perfect combination of music and exercise. Whether you want to run the entire 13.1 miles or be a part of a relay team, this event is perfect for you. Music & Miles Half Marathon is the only spring long distance road race in Northeast Tennessee. Karen Hubbs, President and Founder of The Goose Chase stated, “The Tri-Cities needed a spring half marathon. With the success of our fall races, the Bluegrass Half and the Haunted Half Marathon, we felt like it was time for us to create a spring half and what better way than to bring music to the streets of Elizabethton.”

The half marathon is in the uniquely beautiful town of Elizabethton/Carter Co, TN where we plan on lining the course with music of all genres with in person singers, DJs, bands or perhaps just a stereo system. “The Music & Miles Half Marathon is a perfect fit for our First Friday events that will be launching the weekend of May 8th,” stated Courtney Washburn, the City of Elizabethton’s Main Street Director.

This first annual half marathon is part of 2 different running series in our local region, the Beast Series and a new series by The Goose Chase coined ‘The Trifecta’ containing 2 other half marathons offered by The Goose Chase: Bluegrass Half Marathon and Haunted Half Marathon. For more information on either of these series, please visit the Music & Miles website, www.musicandmileshalf.com.

“With all that the event industry and running community has faced over the past year, we are excited to get back out there and celebrate.” Hubbs said.

Music & Miles Half Marathon brought to you by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. beginning at the Covered Bridge Park with the full half and team relays. Regardless of how we put it out there, there will be music and it will be loud! TURN IT UP! The race and activities the weekend of May 8th will be an event you will not want to miss.