PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLORE TUSCULUM’S GREENEVILLE CAMPUS AT OPEN HOUSE

Prospective students interested in visiting Tusculum University and exploring all it offers are invited to attend an open house Saturday, March 27, on the Greeneville campus.

Participants will also have the opportunity to bring their transcripts and ACT or SAT scores and receive on-the-spot acceptance for undergraduate admission if they meet all other requirements. They will also have abundant opportunities to learn more about Tusculum in a variety of sessions conducted by members of the admission and financial aid teams.

“As students consider their next academic step, we want them to learn more about our active and experiential education and see firsthand the beauty and ambiance of our campus,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Our future Pioneers will advance their knowledge, build long-term relationships and enjoy an enriched social life, all in a caring Christian environment, when they enroll with us. We encourage them to join us at the open house for a visit to our historic campus.”

Tusculum is Tennessee’s first higher education institution, with roots dating to 1794. Multiple historic buildings constructed in the 1800s and early 1900s share space on campus with modern facilities, such as the Meen Center. The university offers a broad range of bachelor’s and master’s programs and has 24 athletic teams.

The open house is for juniors and seniors in high school, students looking to transfer from another college or university and those who will enroll in the adult and online studies undergraduate program as well as graduate school. Tusculum will hold all open house activities in the Meen Center.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and includes details about student life at Tusculum, an opportunity to delve deeper into the university’s majors, information about financial aid and an overview for parents about the admission process, academics and the Office of Student Affairs. Prospective students and their parents can visit classrooms and labs to have better understanding of the academic atmosphere. In addition, admission team members will provide campus tours.

Students and their parents can watch one of the Tusculum athletic teams play for free. Tentative plans also include lunch in the Tusculum cafeteria.

“In addition to enjoying the campus, we will help participants receive all information they need to proceed confidently with the application, admission and financial aid processes,” said Dawn Bridwell, assistant vice president of admissions. “This comprehensive event is an exciting opportunity to spend one-one-one and group time with our prospective students.”

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with university safety protocols, participants must wear a face covering and observe physical distancing. Hand sanitizing stations are located around the campus.

To register for the open house, please visit https://my.tusculum.edu/openhouse. More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.