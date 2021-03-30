Hands On! Now Enrolling Campers for Summer 2021!

Campers ages 6-12 will enjoy a week of fun and exciting art activities and science experiments! Camp fees include activity and experiment supplies, outdoor play, and exploration time in the exhibit spaces, PLUS a Hands On ! t-shirt!

Camps will be all day – 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Monday, June 21st – Friday, June 25th

Monday, July 12th – Friday, July 16th

Monday, July 26th – Friday, July 30th

We recommend early registration as spaces are very limited this year. Registrations more than two weeks in advance will receive an early-bird discount.

Please visit the link below to get all of the information and details, including safety protocols.