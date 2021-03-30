How Often Does Your Audience See You?

Consistency is the key to a successful social media strategy. Algorithms prevent your audience from seeing your online presence unless you are consistently posting relevant content. This may seem like a daunting task, but there are a few easy ways to consistently stay in front of your target audience.

Social Media Scheduling

Scheduling tools such as Buffer, Hootsuite, and Sprout Social allow you to create content in advance and schedule it for your brand’s optimal time. They allow for content to be posted while monitoring your social media presence. Creating a consistent message is crucial to your brand, and scheduling posts in bulk allows for a consistent message while maintaining your brand reputation.

Event Promotion

Do you have an event coming up? Have you promoted it within the past week? Posting an event and assuming that everyone will see it is a sure way to have low attendance. Hype up your event at least once a week to ensure the algorithms place it in front of your full audience.

Breaking News

Having consistency in your social media strategy allows you to be on top of your game when breaking news hits. It allows you to follow the story from both brand and audience perspectives. Your brand message is still placed in front of your audience while you are able to successfully address breaking news stories.

Colorful Images

Posting a colorful image is the best way to draw attention to your update among the sea of other updates. Posting colorful images on a consistent basis will continue to draw that attention to your brand. Standing out in the crowd is the main reason for creating brand consistency.

A consistent social media strategy is the key to standing out above the crowd. Since most companies do not have a dedicated social media presence, a constant social media strategy will win over your audience.