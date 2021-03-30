The Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center, located just outside of Greeneville at 2870 Holly Creek Road, is opening its gates as a wedding and events venue. The farm features an open-air pavilion on the banks of Holly Creek as well as a fully accessible indoor facility that includes a full-scale commercial kitchen, a banquet room, and a 65-foot porch.

This venue is perfect for anyone interested in an outdoor wedding and has the imagination to “do it yourself.” This DIY venue could extend to families doing their own food preparation or taking advantage of the Center’s Farm to Table Catering Service.

When not serving as a wedding venue, the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center is full of activity. The Farm maintains a small herd of cattle, a large vegetable garden, friendly pigs and cats, and programming for children, teens, and adults. Its mission is focused on spreading the love of gardening, food preservation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

For more information, go to ruralresources.net or call 423.636.8171.