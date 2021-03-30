THE TRI-CITIES TN/VA MUTUAL AID NETWORK HOSTS LOCAL SHARE-YOUR-STIMULUS FUNDRAISER

If just 150 people donate 10% of their $1400 stimulus ($140),

Tri-Cities Mutual Aid will exceed their campaign goal of $20,000.

As Congress is preparing to distribute the third round of stimulus checks, the Tri-Cities TN/VA Mutual Aid Network is humbly asking those in our region who are fortunate enough to be financially stable during this time to donate all or part of their stimulus money to the ShareYourStimulus fundraising campaign. The fundraiser kick-offs today, March 14th, and will be rolling until the campaign goal of $20,000 is met. If you would like to donate, visit www.tcman.org.

The Covid-19 economic crisis in the United States has been and continues to be a trying time for everyone in our region, so the next round of stimulus relief checks is much-welcomed and needed. However, for many in our region, the stimulus money will not be enough to meet their needs. This is why the Tri-Cities TN/VA Mutual Aid Network is asking anyone who feels financially secure enough to please help our community by donating to the #ShareYourStimulus Tri-Cities Mutual Aid (TCMA) campaign.

The TCMA Network vows the first $20,000 of proceeds of this campaign will be used to directly fund the organization’s pantry and allow them to continue meeting the vital needs of those most affected in the Northeast TN & Southwest VA region. Any donations in excess of $20,000 will be used for direct rental, utilities and other financial assistance to families and individuals in our region.

“Just the other day I was picking up donations from a lady who we had helped in the past few months. She was moving out of the region and wanted to donate what she could before she left,” said Cheyenne Good, a new volunteer with the organization. “As we were packing up, she said to me, ‘You all have helped me so much through this. There were times I wouldn’t have known what to do without you all. Please, let everyone know, I thank them so much.’ I remember leaving her house that day thinking, ‘Wow, this is what it feels like. This is what it feels like when we look out for each other — when people help people.’”

By taking this opportunity to donate, you are taking a step to help your community survive this collective crisis. The #ShareYourStimulus campaign is now open and accepting donations until we reach our goal of $20,000. Anyone who is able can elect to donate all or part of their stimulus checks by visiting www.tcman.org. If just 150 people donated 10% of their $1400 stimulus, the organization would exceed its goal.

About Tri-Cities TN/VA Mutual Aid Network

The TCMA Network is a volunteer organization based in Johnson City, Tennessee, which provides direct assistance of food, household and hygiene items weekly to local families in need throughout the Tennessee-Virginia Tri-Cities region. Our organization began in March of 2020 when the Covid-19 crisis hit the country. Since then, we have provided over 1300 meals and 300 assistance boxes. New families continue to come to us for help every week. We do not require any means-testing or paperwork from people who seek our services. We are simply here to help any community member who comes to us in any way that we can.