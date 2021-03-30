Women in Power – Angela Cameron, DDS

In 2002 Angela Cameron purchased an established dental practice in Johnson City. While following her vision of helping people make their lives better through dental care she transformed it into Sophisticated Smiles. For several years this was the only female solo owned practice in the area.

Sophisticated Smiles is not just a typical dentist office. Walking into this five-star dental office you will find chandeliers in the bathrooms, a massage room, a play area for the kids and a one of a kind art gallery. This beautiful practice also offers the most modern dental equipment and water from a closed circuit sterilization system.

Dr. Cameron and her staff enjoy helping to make lives better and truly enjoy being a blessing to all of their patients. Every morning they huddle to discuss the needs for the day and are always discussing ways to improve customer care with the help of monthly training sessions. This team has also been featured multiple times in New Beauty Magazine and on several national Tv shows such as “Moving America Forward” and “The Wellness Hour”.

Sophisticated Smiles not only offers preventative and general dentistry but also sedation dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, TMJ/TMD treatment, metal-free restorations, Invisalign, Botox and much more.

Treating patients well since 2002 has earned 11 consecutive Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. Dr. Cameron also displays a wall of awards such as the ACE Award from the Tennessee Dental Association since 2003, the AACD President’s Honor Roll and being named one of America’s Top Dentists by the Consumers Research Council of American every year since 2003.

Dr. Cameron has been married for 19 years and has 2 children. She takes great pride in being a working mom but is clear that family will always be her priority. She loves to have weekly game nights with them and she is adamant about giving her full attention to her family when she is not at work. They are active members at Central Baptist Church and she enjoys giving back to charities such as St. Jude’s, Salvation Army Angel Tree, Second Harvest Food Bank and many more in the community.

We are very proud to feature Sophisticated Smiles and Angela R. Cameron, DDS, PC, FDOCS, LVIF, FAGD, FPFA in this issue of Women in Power!