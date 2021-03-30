Women in Power – Kim Santucci

Kimberly Santucci started her marketing and advertising journey in 2012. She worked part time for a local marketing company in Boone NC for a couple of years, and fell in love with the industry. When that business closed she had the idea of opening a agency in Johnson City, TN. In July 2014 she opened Market Innovations and Tri Cities Best Home Magazine. As we all know print advertising is a hard industry, but Kim made it work and created a great home and resource publication for the Tri Cities. In 2018 Kim had a opportunity to take over one of the oldest publications in the Tri Cities The Loafer. Kim says “ the Loafer is a icon here and a part of history and I’m honored to be able to keep it alive”’. Kim has added Loafer Live which is a live feed on social media to introduce businesses. This year when we all were hit by Covid Kim went around to local businesses donating her time to doing free Loafer Live feeds to help those businesses.

When she was able to reopen after Covid, Kim knew that she needed to make some changes and have a fresh start, so it was time to say goodbye to Market Innovations and say hello to Pink Sky Media Group. Pink Sky is a signature of Kim’s battle of breast cancer. Pink Sky Media is your one stop shop for any marketing and advertising needs. They are also currently working on a amazing documentary for Johnson City. So make sure to keep a eye out.

As many of you know Kim has overcome many obstacles in her life. She is a breast cancer patient and also was recently diagnosed with stage 3 congestive heart failure. After being treated at the Mayo Clinic Kim is a fighter and never gives up. Kim adores her family so much. Kim has three beautiful children two amazing step daughters, and two grandchildren. Her husband of a year Danny is her rock. Kim says, “ family is everything so always be thankful you have them and love them we are not promised tomorrow so make the best of each day”.

Kim gives back to our community in many ways. She has done a Adopt A Veteran event for the past four years. This event give homeless and low income veterans Christmas. Each year Kim feeds the veterans and their families and gives them Christmas. Kim says, “ giving back is important my family is very blessed and these veterans served our country it’s the least I can do”. She also does Yappy Happy Hour which is a fundraiser for local animal shelters.

So make sure you check out Pink Sky Media Group!’