The new comedy “Yes Day” is one of those films that may just be too cute for its own good. While cuteness is not bad, it can sometimes make a comedy weaker in the laughs department. The film stars Jennifer Garner as Allison Torres, the strict mother of three who, while growing up and in her young adulthood, tended to say “yes” to everything no matter how daring or unconventional. So one would think Allison would carry her free spirit aspect to her family life. Alas, she is so strict her kids see her almost as a dictator. Her husband, and kindred spirit, Carols (Edgar Ramirez), is not as controlling, but tends to be away most of the time due to his demanding job. The overbearing use of the word no comes to haunt Allison one evening when she and Carlos are called to her son Nando’s (Julian Carganilla) school to view a video he made clearly depicting his mom as a dictator. Allison is deeply disturbed by her son’s take on her, and when discussing the problem with Carols, is told by a school employee he gives his kids a “yes day” every now and then to keep them happy. In other words, whatever the kids request to do that day the parents must allow. Talk about opening Pandora’s Box! Allison and Carlos tell their kids, which in addition to Nando include teen Katie (Jenna Ortega) and the youngest sibling Ellie (Everly Carganilla) of their proposal. Naturally the kids agree, and soon the Torres kids present their list of 5 activities the parents must agree to on Yes Day. The first activity is having Allison and Carlos dress up on ridiculous outfits of their choosing, followed by a trip to an ice cream parlor. The other activities involve an unexpected team sport and a surprise trip to Magic Mountain. The younger kids also have a “nerd party” planned for their house, and Katie convinces her mom to allow her to attend a concert by artist H.E.R., where she is supposed to be accompanied by her mom, but runs off to the show with two friends while her mom and dad are sitting in jail (I will not say why the two are in jail, but it involves a carnival type game). As one might expect, while the kids are not under control of their parents, everything goes haywire and the parents must come to the rescue. While the film is entertaining and often, the humor is sometimes labored, and I am never a fan of actors trying too hard to be funny. The actors are all well cast and do the best with the material they have, I just wished for a better script to provide more “belly laughs”. Instead we are left with chuckles at the most. Director Miguel Arteta (“Cedar Rapids”) does keep the actors from going over-the-top, which is something they could have easily done. “Yes Day” is definitely a film you can watch with the entire family, just don’t expect anything more than what you are presented with, a light, breezy comedy, filled with more cuteness than laughs. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated PG)



