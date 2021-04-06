2021 Spring Roan Mountain Naturalists Rally: Saturday, April 24, 2021 

Throughout each year, the Friends of Roan Mountain sponsor naturalist rallies during four weekends spanning the seasons. The Spring Naturalists’ Rally takes place the last weekend in April; the Youth Rally (Xtreme Roan Adventures) is the last weekend in July; the Fall Rally is in September, the weekend after Labor Day; and the Winter Rally falls on a Saturday in mid-February.

Friends of Roan Mountain is dedicated to fostering greater awareness and understanding of the natural, historical, and cultural significance of Roan Mountain. In addition to hosting naturalist rallies, Friends of Roan also works with Roan Mountain State Park and the U.S. Forest Service on different projects throughout the year.

The Spring Naturalist’s Rally is just around the corner, planned for Saturday, April 24, 2021. Read on to learn about how we will offer an engaging day for the family in RoanMountain!

The Spring Roan Mountain Naturalists Rally is modified this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of the usual three-day event, the rally will only be one day with no evening programs, and no meals will be offered. We are planning to return to our regular schedule as soon as possible.

Field Trip participants will meet in the field adjacent to the cabins in Roan Mountain State Park for all trips. For this rally, all trips are free and there is no printed brochure. Trip options can be viewed by clicking the Register Now button at https://www.friendsofroanmtn. org/2021-spring-rally.

Please consider supporting this and all our rallies by joining the Friends of Roan Mountain or by donating.

Due to Covid-19, extra precautions are being taken. Our first priority is to keep everyone safe. To meet recommended State of Tennessee and Roan Mountain State Park guidelines for safe COVID-19 protection for organizers, trip leaders and rally participants, the following measures will be taken:

1. Everyone should maintain a safe distance of least 6 feet.

2. Everyone will be required to bring a mask and wear it when social distancing is not possible.

4. Trip group size will be limited to 9 participants and 1 leader.

5. Pre-registration is required for all events (Participants will sign up online. Once you register, you will receive an email with a ticket.)

Registration for the Spring Rally trips for Saturday, April 24th can be found at : https://www.friendsofroanmtn. org/2021-spring-rally-trips

Trips include:

8:30 am Birding with Cade Campbell & Adrianna Nelson

8:30 am Beginning Birding with Joe McGuiness

8:30 am Fred Behrend Trail Hike with Lance Jessee

8:30 am Salamanders with Dale Ledford

10:30 am Snakes with Connie Deegan

10:30 am Moonshiner’s Run Wildflower Hike with Ranger Phillip Hylen

10:30 am Beginning Birding with Jo McGuiness

10:30 am Mosses and Liverworts with Jim Goldsmith

12:30 pm Owls with Ranger Phillip Hylen

1:00 pm Tri-Cities Young Naturalists with Cade Campbell

1:00 pm Snakes with Connie Deegan

1:00 pm Wildlife Tracking and Signs with Marty Silver

1:00 pm Nature Photography with Travis Bordley

3:00 pm Photography with Ranger Marcianne O’Day

3:00 pm Hike to Jones Falls with Marty Silver

3:00 pm Grassy Bald Ecology Exploration with Travis Bordley

3:00 pm Geology of Roan Mountain with Mick Whitelaw & Jeremy Stout

For additional information, please email Larry McDaniel, Spring Rally Director at larrycmcd@hotmail.com or for general park information, contact Roan Mountain State Park at 423-547-3900