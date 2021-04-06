Hands On! Discovery Center Upcoming Events

April Activities

April Art Studio Activities – Thursday, April 7th – Saturday, May 1st – All Day

Join us for springtime animal drawings in the style of Picasso, an Earth Day paper collage, floral pattern rubbing plates, and an April showers crayon-resist watercolor painting. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided. Stop by and get creative! Free with paid general admission.

Tapir Masks in the Paleontology Hall – Thursday, April 7th – Saturday, May 1st – All Day

Stop by the Paleontology Hall to learn more about the tapirs found at Gray Fossil Site in honor of World Tapir Day on April 27th! Then, create your own tapir paper mask to take home. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided. Free with general paid admission.

Discovery Cart Activities – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays in April, All Day

Stop by our Discovery Cart to explore something new each week. All cart program components and materials must remain on site. Cart activities may contain small parts not suitable for children 3 and under. Free with general paid admission.

April 6th – 8th – Cubelets Robotic Blocks

April 13th – 15th – Snap Circuits

April 20th – 22nd – Legos

April 27th – 29th – K’nex

Make It. Take It. Family Challenge Kits – Every Day

Enjoy a family challenge where we supply the materials and prompts and you supply the creativity. Visit the front desk upon departure to receive your kit. Free with paid general admission. One kit per family per visit. Activities, materials, and prompts vary. While supplies last. Contains small parts not suitable for children under 3.