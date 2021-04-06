Hands On! Discovery Center Upcoming Events

In an effort to keep our visitors safe, HandsOn! Discovery Center is still requiring masks be worn by all guests age 4 and older and are operating with a reduced capacity. Once capacity has been reached, any additional guests will have to wait until others leave and tickets become available. You can guarantee your admission by pre-purchasing your tickets. Your ticket is valid for a specific date and time. Please double check the date before completing your purchase.
April Art Studio Activities – Thursday, April 7th – Saturday, May 1st – All Day
Join us for springtime animal drawings in the style of Picasso, an Earth Day paper collage, floral pattern rubbing plates, and an April showers crayon-resist watercolor painting. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided. Stop by and get creative! Free with paid general admission.
Tapir Masks in the Paleontology Hall – Thursday, April 7th – Saturday, May 1st – All Day
Stop by the Paleontology Hall to learn more about the tapirs found at Gray Fossil Site in honor of World Tapir Day on April 27th! Then, create your own tapir paper mask to take home. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided. Free with general paid admission.
Discovery Cart Activities – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays in April, All Day
Stop by our Discovery Cart to explore something new each week. All cart program components and materials must remain on site. Cart activities may contain small parts not suitable for children 3 and under. Free with general paid admission.
April 6th – 8th – Cubelets Robotic Blocks
April 13th – 15th – Snap Circuits
April 20th – 22nd – Legos
April 27th – 29th – K’nex
Make It. Take It. Family Challenge Kits – Every Day
Enjoy a family challenge where we supply the materials and prompts and you supply the creativity. Visit the front desk upon departure to receive your kit. Free with paid general admission. One kit per family per visit. Activities, materials, and prompts vary. While supplies last. Contains small parts not suitable for children under 3.
About HandsOn! Discovery Center
HandsOn! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5-million years.