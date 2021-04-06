Johnson City Parks and Recreation to reopen community centers April 12

Pre-registration required, opens April 5

City staff will begin a multi-phased approach to reopening Memorial Park Community Center, Carver Recreation Center, and Langston Centre starting Monday, April 12. The goal of the phased reopening, based on public health guidance, is to safely allow activities to resume while mitigating the risk of new COVID-19 cases.

Phase 1 of the plan limits the number of participants in each activity, requires pre-registration for all activities, and includes a mandatory screening process, including temperature check and verbal health questionnaire. Pre-registration begins Monday, April 5, and is required for all activities in the centers. Some amenities at the community centers may not be available.

Current programs and available amenities for each center can be found at http://bit.ly/JCPR_ReopenPlan. All patrons are encouraged to review the plan for current rules and restrictions.