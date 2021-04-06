Parks and Recreation announces summer softball leagues; tennis, pickleball camps

Johnson City Parks and Recreation has announced registration dates for softball leagues (high school fast-pitch, adult fast-pitch, and adult slow-pitch) as well as camps for tennis and pickleball.

Summer High School and Adult Fast-Pitch Softball League

Registration: April 1-June 7

Cost: $250/team (10-game season plus end-of-season tournament)

Days: Monday-Thursday

Times: Evenings (TBD)

Location: Metro-Kiwanis Park

Play begins June 21

Ages: High school and adults

Adult Slow-Pitch League

Registration: Through April 10

Cost/entry fee: Men’s $400 (14-game season); Co-ed $300 (10-game season)

Location: Winged Deer Park

Play begins week of April 19

Summer Tennis Camp

Registration: Begins May 1

Camp: June 1-July 8

Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee)

Days: Monday-Thursday each week

Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Location: Liberty Bell Tennis Courts

Ages: 4+

Summer Pickleball Camp

Registration: Begins May 1 (Registrations limited)

Camp: June 1-July 8

Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee)

Days: Monday-Thursday each week

Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Location: Memorial Park Community Center, four outdoor courts only

Ages: 4+

Register online at www.myjcparks.org. For more information, call 423-283-5822.