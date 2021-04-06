Parks and Recreation announces summer softball leagues; tennis, pickleball camps

Johnson City Parks and Recreation has announced registration dates for softball leagues (high school fast-pitch, adult fast-pitch, and adult slow-pitch) as well as camps for tennis and pickleball. 

Summer High School and Adult Fast-Pitch Softball League

  • Registration: April 1-June 7
  • Cost: $250/team (10-game season plus end-of-season tournament)
  • Days: Monday-Thursday 
  • Times: Evenings (TBD)
  • Location: Metro-Kiwanis Park
  • Play begins June 21
  • Ages: High school and adults

 

Adult Slow-Pitch League

  • Registration: Through April 10
  • Cost/entry fee: Men’s $400 (14-game season); Co-ed $300 (10-game season)
  • Location: Winged Deer Park
  • Play begins week of April 19

 

Summer Tennis Camp

  • Registration: Begins May 1
  • Camp: June 1-July 8
  • Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee) 
  • Days: Monday-Thursday each week
  • Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.
  • Location: Liberty Bell Tennis Courts
  • Ages: 4+

 

Summer Pickleball Camp

  • Registration: Begins May 1 (Registrations limited)
  • Camp: June 1-July 8 
  • Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee) 
  • Days: Monday-Thursday each week
  • Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.
  • Location: Memorial Park Community Center, four outdoor courts only 
  • Ages: 4+

 

Register online at www.myjcparks.org. For more information, call 423-283-5822.

 

The Loafer
Share this:
2021 Spring Roan Mountain Naturalists Rally: Saturday, April 24, 2021 Hands On! Discovery Center Upcoming Events
You Might Also Like
 
 
The Loafer
The Loafer

info@theloaferonline.com

6 hours ago Archives, Events, Featured, News