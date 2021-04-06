Parks and Recreation announces summer softball leagues; tennis, pickleball camps

Johnson City Parks and Recreation has announced registration dates for softball leagues (high school fast-pitch, adult fast-pitch, and adult slow-pitch) as well as camps for tennis and pickleball.
Summer High School and Adult Fast-Pitch Softball League
- Registration: April 1-June 7
- Cost: $250/team (10-game season plus end-of-season tournament)
- Days: Monday-Thursday
- Times: Evenings (TBD)
- Location: Metro-Kiwanis Park
- Play begins June 21
- Ages: High school and adults
Adult Slow-Pitch League
- Registration: Through April 10
- Cost/entry fee: Men’s $400 (14-game season); Co-ed $300 (10-game season)
- Location: Winged Deer Park
- Play begins week of April 19
Summer Tennis Camp
- Registration: Begins May 1
- Camp: June 1-July 8
- Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee)
- Days: Monday-Thursday each week
- Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.
- Location: Liberty Bell Tennis Courts
- Ages: 4+
Summer Pickleball Camp
- Registration: Begins May 1 (Registrations limited)
- Camp: June 1-July 8
- Cost: $50/person ($5 non-resident fee)
- Days: Monday-Thursday each week
- Times: 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m. or 9:30-10:45 a.m.
- Location: Memorial Park Community Center, four outdoor courts only
- Ages: 4+
Register online at www.myjcparks.org. For more information, call 423-283-5822.