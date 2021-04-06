SUPERHERO-THEMED EVENT TO HELP STUDENTS LEARN MORE ABOUT ADMISSION TO TUSCULUM, FINANCIAL AID

They will not drive from the Batcave or shoot spider webs to reach their destination, but Tusculum University will enlist its superheroes to lead an upcoming event that will help high school students learn more about the higher education institution and the path to enrollment.

Tusculum will hold “Powering Your Pathway,” a fun and engaging event Saturday, April 10, at the state-of-the-art baseball stadium on the university’s Greeneville campus. Held from 10 a.m.-noon, the superpower-themed event at Pioneer Park will feature members of the admission and financial aid offices.

Other university representatives will join them to share how students seeking an education that will empower them to be career-ready professionals will achieve their goal at Tusculum. Students interested in becoming a Tusculum family member should bring their transcripts and ACT or SAT results with them because the university can admit them that day if they meet all requirements.

To register for the event, please visit https://my.tusculum.edu/forms/powering-pathway-info-session/. Tusculum will serve light refreshments during “Powering Your Pathway.”

Tusculum offers a broad array of majors and minors in the bachelor’s program that fall under the Colleges of Business; Civic and Liberal Arts; Education; Nursing; and Science, Technology and Math. Students also have the opportunity to earn associate and master’s degrees and can pursue an independent program of study. On the bachelor’s degree level, Tusculum provides admission for traditional residential students, adult and online studies as well as the commuter option.

“With smaller class sizes that provide the atmosphere to work more one-on-one with faculty members, Tusculum University is an excellent choice for students,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “We have a lot of superheroes among our faculty and staff who are committed to helping students achieve their dreams. Students also benefit from our mission to provide active and experiential learning in a caring Christian environment.”

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with university safety protocols, participants must wear a face covering and observe physical distancing on the campus.

For more information about the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.