DC superhero Superman has certainly had quite the visual media career during the course of the fictional icons history. From his comic book beginning in 1938, he appeared in a 1948 movie serial, and then later in the 1950’s television series “Adventures of Superman.” The late 1980’s and early 90’s saw the show “Superboy” make a splash, followed by the hit show “Lois & Clark”: The New Adventures of Superman.” The next show to follow was the long running “Smallville” when focused more on a young Clark Kent, with his transformation to wearing the Superman costume not happening until the final episode of the series. On the big screen, Superman has been featured in films since 1978, the most recent of which was “Justice League” and the recent release “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” starring Henry Cavill as Supes. Back in the world of television, Superman began making appearances on the CW network show “Supergirl” and was played by Tyler Hoechlin (“Teen Wolf”). Tyler’s appearances were so well received, The CW network planned a show for the new Superman entitled “Superman & Lois”. The show premiered on February 23, 2021 and provided the network with some of its highest ratings ever. What I really enjoy about this version of Superman is Tyler’s portrayal is just different enough from that of his big screen counterpart Cavill (who is awesome) to make having two “supermen” in visual media conflict free, and fans can enjoy both actors in the role. This Superman is married to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and they have twin sons named Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). In current comic books the two are married and just have one son, the aforementioned Jonathan or Jon. I love the fact the series took that a step further and gave Jon a twin brother. Even though they are twins, the brothers are very different, with one being athletic and the other more introverted. The twins have a wonderful relationship, and despite some arguments, as most brothers have, are always supportive of one another. The show eventually reveals one of the twins may have inherited some of their father’s power’s, but I will not reveal which one. In this show, the Kent family deals with an unexpected tragedy which leads them back to live on the Kent farm in Smallville, which proves to be a challenge for Lois and the twins who are accustomed to live in the city of Metropolis. The series also features Kent’s former flame, Lana Lang (Emmanuele Chriqui), who is now married to Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), Smallville’s fire chief, and has an almost immediate dislike of Clark. I enjoy the fact while the show certainly has Superman doing his usual good deeds, the show also concentrates on the Kent families life and their adapting to life in Smallville, including the teens attempting to fit in at Smallville High, their father’s own stomping ground. I must mention as the show begins, the twins have no idea their father is Superman until after they have moved to the Kent farm and make an unexpected discovery. The show also features Lex Luthor, but not in the way you might imagine. Let me just say this Luthor is “other-wordly”. The actors are all well suited to their respective roles, and even though Henry Cavill is my favorite Superman, Tyler proves he has what it takes to make his Superman perfect for this show. Tyler’s interactions with his family give the character a depth which proves Superman to be more than just a hero in tights who saves the world from evil. I really hope future episodes will feature appearances from Clark’s cousin Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), as Superman has appeared on the “Supergirl” series. I have even heard rumors Tyler would love to have appearances from Batman on the show. Overall, “Superman & Lois” is a great and fun addition to the Superman cannon in visual media. If you are a fan, or new to the world of Superman, strap in as this should be quite the ride. Now playing on The CW network and streaming on various outlets. (Rated TV-14)

