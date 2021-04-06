Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park April 2021 Programs and Tours

Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

*** COVID-19 GUIDELINES: While visiting the park please stay 6 feet apart from other guests. Face masks are required inside all state park facilities. Face masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Park buildings are subject to closure if maximum capacity is exceeded. The park visitors center closes Mon. – Sat. between the hours of 11:30 and 1:30 for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms close periodically for cleaning. Please help us stop the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

Saturday, April 3, 10, 17, 24, 2021 11:00 am

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park Seasonal Interpretive Recreator, Laura Ellis for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Carter Mansion Tour

Thursday, April 8, 15, 22, 2021 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join park staff for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Tomahawk Throwing Workshop

Friday, April 9, 2021 10 am – 11 am

Cost: $5.00 (tax included) Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American Frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water, all other supplies will be provided. Please don’t bring your own tomahawk. Meet inside Fort Watauga, subject to cancellation due to significantly inclement weather.

Carter Mansion Celebration & Militia Muster

Saturday, April 10, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Join us as we celebrate the oldest frame house in Tennessee, and the historically prominent Carter Family. Travel back to the 1780’s and tour the Carter Mansion. Witness living history reenactors demonstrating aspects of 18th Century life, and see local craftsman showcasing traditional skills.

Tunes of the Time

Friday, April 16, 2021 2:00 pm

Admission: $5.00 (tax included), 6 and under: Free Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Life on the 18th century frontier could be harsh and unpredictable. Many early settlers turned to music as a source of joy and entertainment. Join Museum Curator Chad Bogart in the “Gathering Place” of the park visitor center for a glimpse into the musical heritage of the colonial frontier. See how music was a part of the everyday lives of colonial Americans and how the melting pot of early America influenced the songs and tunes we still enjoy today.

Earth Day Hike

Thursday, April 22, 2021 2:00 pm

Admission: Free! Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Sycamore Shoals intern Lauren Thompson on a guided hike that will feature outstanding trees and a guided walk along the Watauga River. Learn how to recognize a tree with or without leaves, how our ancestors used the trees, and other unique facts. Experience the state park by hearing basic hiking tips such as, what is good to pack for a day hike, avoiding poison ivy, and what to wear on a hike. If you want to learn something new or enjoy an easy hike, the Earth Day hike has something for everyone.

Full Moon Hike

Monday, April 26, 2021 10:00 pm

Admission – $5.00 (tax included), 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 10

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Our parks are closed from dusk till dawn, but this is a special occasion. Join Ranger Cory Franklin, for a walk under the light of the full moon. Learn about some of the monumental events that took place on the grounds of Sycamore Shoals State Park while enjoying the rare chance of seeing the park at night.

Living History Weekends at Fort Watauga

Each Saturday and Sunday in April (Except 4th and the 10th) 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Join our historic interpretive staff for a variety of free living history demonstrations, displays, and presentations on various aspects of life in the 18th century frontier. You never know what may be going on at the fort. Come by, check it out, and take a step back in time.

For further information, Call – Sycamore Shoals State Park at 423-543-5808

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday (closed 11:30 -1:30 for lunch & cleaning)

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays.

Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – 1651 W. Elk Avenue- Elizabethton, TN 37643

423-543-5808

sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com facebook.com/sycamoreshoals

tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals friendsofsycamoreshoals.org