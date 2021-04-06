You’re Doing Social Media All Wrong

Do you have a dedicated social media specialist on your team? I don’t mean a marketing specialist, I mean someone specifically dedicated to social media marketing. Most likely not, which means you’re doing it wrong.

Social media marketing requires dedication that is not necessary for traditional media. It requires consistency and communication and unless you have that, you’re doing it wrong.

Consistency keeps your posts in front of your target audience. At least two posts per day will help your brand stick out among a sea of content. Keeping your content at the head of your audience’s feed ensures that they will consistently see and be able to interact with your message.

Communication is the key to creating a two way conversation with your audience. If your audience feels heard, they are more likely to interact with you and share your brand with their friends and family. It allows you to spot the issues within your brand and fix them in a way that shows your audience that you are listening to them.

Without consistency and communication, your brand will be lost among the competition. A true dedication to social media marketing takes time and effort, but is well worth it to keep your message at the forefront of the feed and gives you leverage against the companies who are not using social media as a brand management tool.